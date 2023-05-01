Top Apple leaker says 15-inch MacBook Air to be announced at WWDC

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip would be announced at WWDC 2023. After rumors previously stating it could launch in April, the top Apple leaker now believes this new machine will be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, which will take place at Apple Park on June 5.

“This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macoS 14, 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset,” said the journalist in his newsletter. Previously, Gurman shared that this 15-inch MacBook Air won’t feature a more advanced M2 chip but the same base model as the 13-inch MacBook Air introduced last year.

Here’s what we know about the 15-inch MacBook Air

Besides Gurman, user yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver said Apple was readying the 15-inch MacBook Air for a June release. In addition, a Taiwanese supply chain source told them the new computer would be equipped with an M2 chip, not an M3 processor, which was initially planned.

Apple has reportedly delayed its plans to manufacture the M3 processor due to market conditions, inventory adjustments, and TSMC mass production problems. In addition, early this April, BGR reported that Apple halted production of the M2 chip for the first two months of the year due to MacBook demand decreasing.

With that in mind, Apple will bring a new size for the MacBook Air lineup, but with a year-old processor. In April, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip was already in the final tests at Apple. Developers have registered logs of these machines due to the Cupertino firm testing compatibility between the new Mac and third-party apps.

These logs show this MacBook will continue offering four high-performance and four efficiency cores with a minimum of 8GB of RAM – the same as the entry-level M2 chip. Interestingly enough, these devices were already running macOS 14 – the upcoming operating system for Mac computers.

The screen resolution of the Mac 15,3 is equal to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Gurman raises the possibility that the larger Air would run “the same resolution” as the MacBook Pro but with “slightly less sharpness,” which is why the company is going with a 15-inch display.