This new Apple Watch Series 7 leak is going to make Apple fans so angry

Apple hasn’t really tinkered with the Apple Watch design since the device’s inception a few years ago. In turn, there’s been a lot of hype and intrigue surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7. According to reports, the next-gen Apple Watch will boast a brand new design that will see rounded corners replaced with flat edges. What’s more, the Apple Watch Series will reportedly have a flatter display and will come in 41mm and 45mm configurations.

The new design, however, may cause some headaches for longtime Apple Watch enthusiasts. Nothing is for certain just yet, but rumor has it that the larger Apple Watch chassis on the Series 7 model will render existing Apple Watch bands incompatible.

Your old Apple Watch bands may not fit

This particular rumor comes to us from noted leaker Max Weinbach. In the past, Weinbach has relayed accurate reports on Apple’s upcoming product plans. In a post on Twitter, Weinbach relayed the following:

Fwiw I’ve heard from an Apple store employee that they’re not getting anymore 40/44mm bands in and expect the new Apple watch to use different bands that won’t be compatible with old watches.

Again, Weinbach has divulged accurate Apple rumors before, so this little tidbit is definitely worth paying attention to.

Further, amidst credible reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be larger, the notion that existing Apple Watch bands won’t fit is plausible. At the same time, it seems decidedly user-unfriendly for Apple to drop a new Apple Watch that renders all existing Apple Watch bands incompatible. Some Apple Watch enthusiasts have opined that existing watch bands will work on the upcoming Apple Watch, albeit not as seamlessly as on previous models.

Apple Watch Series 7 may not ship in September

Apple typically releases new Apple Watch models in September. The Apple Watch Series 7 may be an exception to this rule.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, there are some production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7. Specifically, Apple’s manufacturing partner “encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance.”

The production challenges likely stem from Apple’s brand new watch design. Aside from the new form factor, recall that the new watch reportedly incorporates a new display technology. Specifically, the display itself will be situated closer to the front glass than on previous models.

Predictably, Apple is working “around the clock” to iron out any kinks in the manufacturing process.

At this point, there’s no indication when mass production will begin. In turn, there’s a good chance that the Apple Watch Series 7 release may be delayed and will be supply constrained when it does finally arrive.