This free site makes ChatGPT and other AI apps even smarter

Generative AI has made huge strides in recent months, but it’s still a long way from reaching its full potential. If you want to get the most out of an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT or Gemini, you’ll need to know how to interact with it. That’s where prompts can be helpful, and earlier this week, ZDNet highlighted one of the best prompt libraries we’ve ever seen.

Anthropic, the startup behind the Claude AI assistant, recently added a prompt library to its site. We’ve covered prompt libraries in the past, but Anthropic’s is especially interesting. Rather than just offer broad prompts for answers to basic questions, Anthropic has a selection of incredibly specific prompts that should generate fairly precise results.

Anthropic has separated the selection into “play prompts” and “work prompts.” On the play side, you can find prompts for generating trivia questions, guiding you through mindfulness exercises, and giving your chatbot a sarcastic sense of humor. Meanwhile, the work prompts include code clarification, data organization, and a CSV spreadsheet generator.

Once you choose a prompt, Anthropic will show you exactly what you should type into the input box on your AI chatbot of course (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc.).

For instance, here’s a prompt to make a chatbot brainstorm ideas for VR fitness games:

Your task is to generate a list of innovative and engaging ideas for virtual reality (VR) fitness games. Consider various game genres, unique gameplay mechanics, immersive environments, and creative ways to incorporate physical exercises and movements. The ideas should be appealing to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts and gamers, encouraging them to stay active and have fun while exercising in VR. For each idea, provide a brief description of the game concept, key features, and how it promotes fitness.

Anthropic also provides an example output, so you’ll have a general idea of what to expect from the chatbot when you enter the prompt.

The prompt library isn’t the largest we’ve seen, but it should grow significantly over time. There’s a whole section on the site for user-submitted prompts, but Anthropic has yet to add any at the time of writing. If you have a good idea for a generative AI prompt, you can submit it to be included in the prompt library by filling out this form.