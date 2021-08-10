Surprising new iPhone 13 camera features revealed in huge leak from Bloomberg

After delaying the iPhone 12 last year due to the pandemic, Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 on time in 2021. In fact, we’re likely just over a month out from the announcement, with rumors pointing to a September 14th launch event. In the meantime, the leaks continue to pour out, with the latest coming from Bloomberg. According to the report, Apple’s iPhone 13 will have at least three major camera upgrades, in addition to a smaller notch and a faster processor.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

iPhone 13 new camera features revealed

Apple will introduce a video version of Portrait mode on the iPhone 13. Portrait mode debuted on the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016 and has been a staple ever since. The camera mode blurs the background of the photo, putting the subject in sharper focus. On the iPhone 13, it will be possible to replicate this effect in videos. At Apple, the feature is being called Cinematic Video. As with photos, iPhone owners can adjust the blur after recording a video since the depth sensor creates the effect.

The second new feature is ProRes video. With an iPhone 13, users will be able to capture video in even higher quality, which will give them more options while editing. As Bloomberg notes, the ProRes format is used by professional film editors, and the file sizes are often massive because of the quality. ProRes might be exclusive to the Pro models, as was the case for ProRAW last year.

Finally, Bloomberg says iPhone 13 owners will have more control over the look of colors and highlights in photos. There will be multiple styles. One shows colors at a warmer or cooler temperature while the whites stay neutral. Another will add deeper shadows and more contrast for dramatic photos. A third, more balanced style will be “for showing shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.” They might sound like filters, but as Bloomberg explains, there’s a difference. A style applies changes to individual objects and people rather than across the entire photo.

Other leaked specifications and features

In addition to spoiling a bunch of iPhone 13 camera features, the Bloomberg report confirmed recent rumors about the new phone. As other leaks have noted, the iPhone 13 series will look virtually identical to the iPhone 12 series. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. The designs will be similar, although Apple did shrink the notch, and rearrange the rear cameras. Bloomberg also reports that the display will have a higher refresh rate and that the iPhone 13 models will include fast A15 processors.

Today's Top Deal

Crazy $70 discount slashes AirPods 2 with wireless charging to Amazon's best price of 2021! Price: Was $199, Now $128.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission