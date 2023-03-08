Spotify is killing off Anchor and rolling it into its new Spotify for Podcasters tool

Spotify has announced that it is killing off podcasting platform Anchor, but you’re actually getting an upgrade.

At the company’s Stream On event and explained in a blog post, Spotify is rolling Anchor into a new version of Spotify for Podcasters. The company says that, while users previously had different experiences across both tools, that the consolidation will enable the full features for all users, whether they are hosting their show with Spotify or not.

The company says that Spotify for Podcasters users will now be able to run polls and Q&A sessions for their listeners. It says that it also plans to continue the rollout of video podcasts for more podcasters. Spotify for Podcasters now offers free hosting as well, another feature that Anchor users enjoyed. The full list of features is below:

The ability to upload and publish episodes (for users hosting their show with Spotify for Podcasters)

Interactive features like Q&A and Polls

Advanced analytics to track a show’s growth, including streaming numbers and audience demographic data

For listeners, Spotify is bringing Podcast previews to the Home feed, which will allow users to preview an episode of an audio or video version of the podcast. The full list of new features is below:

Podcast previews, which enable listeners to sample a show right in their Home feed.

Creators can now add Podcast Chapters to their episodes by including time stamps in their episode descriptions. These allow listeners to browse through an episode by topic or section.

Creators can apply to participate in Spotify Labs, a global series of workshops that will provide opportunities to create in our world-class production studios, learn from Spotify experts, and connect with fellow podcasters and artists.

Plus, we’re launching a new space for educational podcasting content—complete with growth tips, comprehensive how-to guides, advice from fellow creators, and more.

The news comes on the same day that Spotify announced a major redesign to its mobile app.