Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was a formidable next-generation console at launch, but there was one glaring omission. Unlike on the Xbox Series X, it wasn’t initially possible to upgrade the PS5’s storage with an M.2 solid-state drive. A slot for the drive is built into every console, but Sony explained that in order to use it, PS5 owners would need to wait for a software update. This week, the update finally landed, and now anyone can expand the storage on their PS5 with the SSD slot.

How to add M.2 SSD storage to your PS5

Microsoft put an SSD expansion card slot on the exterior of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Sony, meanwhile, opted to place the expansion slot underneath the cover of the PS5. In other words, some assembly will be required if you opt to expand the storage on your PS5.

If you’re committed to making more room for games on your PS5, the first step is to get a compatible M.2 SSD. As Sony notes, a drive has to meet a number of requirements in order to be compatible with the console. You can read about those requirements on Sony’s support site.

Once you have an M.2 SSD, make sure that you’ve updated your PS5 to the latest version. Next, turn your console off and remove the base and connected cables. Now, before you start taking apart your PS5, watch the video below, because you need to see the steps from here:

Access to the M.2 SSD expansion slot is without question the best reason to update. That said, there are plenty of other notable additions. First, Sony has made several highly-requested changes to the user experience on the PS5. For example, you can now customize the Control Center by rearranging or hiding icons at the bottom of the screen. You can also view and write messages from Game Base, see individual game tiles for PS4 and PS5 versions of games, and easily pause or resume Screen Reader if you have it turned on. See the rest of the changes on Sony’s blog.

How to install the latest PS5 system software

PS5 updates should install automatically, but if it has not hit your console for whatever reason, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software and select Update Using Internet. If you’re still having trouble getting the download to start, follow this guide to download and install the update from a USB drive.