I love Sonos. I only have one product so far — the Sonos Roam portable speaker — but I imagine a future where my home is completely covered in Sonos speakers so that I can accommodate whatever streaming service or ecosystem my family wants to partake in.

One of Sonos’s best products — at least in my opinion — is its subwoofers. The company offers both the Sub and the Sub mini and both sound incredible. I remember the first time I heard the Sonos Sub in a Magnolia demonstration room at Best Buy. The amount of bass that thing delivered while barely vibrating itself was unbelievable. That experience alone sold me on the brand.

Now, the company is teasing the next generation of one of its subwoofers. From the video below, it definitely seems like it’s going to be the next generation of the Sub Mini. The company doesn’t say when it will make an official announcement for the next generation subwoofer but to “sign up to be the first to hear what we’re announcing.” Check out the video on Instagram below:

This new subwoofer is sure to be only one of a number of new product announcements coming from Sonos over the next year. Last month, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence teased its long-rumored headphones, saying that next year would mark “the beginning of a multi-year product cycle” which would begin with “our entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year that will complement our current offering, delight customers and drive immediate revenue.” The headphones are rumored to cost around $400 and will debut in April 2024.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“As we enter Fiscal 2024, we are laser focused on execution and positioning our business to return to top and bottom line growth when conditions improve. While current market conditions remain challenging, this is the beginning of a multi-year product cycle where we expect to reap the rewards of our R&D investments. This cycle begins with our entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year that will complement our current offering, delight customers and drive immediate revenue. We are so excited about what we have to share with the world in Fiscal 2024 and beyond.”

In addition to the headphones, the company is reportedly also working on a streaming box that could be released in the second half of the year and compete with other set-top boxes like the Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. That is rumored to cost between $150 and $200. The company is also working to release updated speakers as well as updates to its voice assistant and app.

The company is also developing new amplifiers and in-ceiling speakers aimed at professional installers, as well as a higher-end TV sound bar, new subwoofers, an update to the portable Roam speaker and a version of its Era 100 speaker for businesses. And it’s planning an updated voice control system, video service and upgraded smartphone app.

2024 is gearing up to be a huge product year for Sonos, and I am excited about it. I’m ready to dream even bigger about what that future home audio ecosystem might look like. Bring on all of the speakers!