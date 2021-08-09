Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Cooling Blanket For Bed
    10:44 Deals

    Amazon’s best cooling blanket for bed is down to $31 despite 10,000 5-star reviews
  2. Best Nonstick Frying Pan Deal
    08:45 Deals

    Amazon’s best nonstick frying pan deal is only $14 and has 19,000 5-star reviews
  3. Best Document Scanner 2021
    11:58 Deals

    Best document scanner of 2021 is $95 off today at Amazon
  4. Amazon Echo Auto Deal
    08:08 Deals

    Amazon’s Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99
  5. Amazon Best Dash Cam
    14:34 Deals

    Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds incredible night vision to any car
HomeTechMobile

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 promo ad leaked before launch

August 9th, 2021 at 5:10 PM
By
Fold 3 Launch

Samsung just can’t catch a break when it comes to leaks. We’re just a couple of days away from the big Unpacked launch event where Samsung will unveil its biggest bet on foldable devices so far. This is the first year that Samsung doesn’t have a shiny new Galaxy Note to announce. The August event will be all about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, two foldable phones that promise better durability, features, and prices than Samsung’s previous handsets. But we learned everything there is to know about the two handsets well before the launch event. After a massive leak over the weekend where we saw the actual Z Fold 3 brochure, it’s time to look at one of Samsung’s official promo ads for its foldable handsets.

Today's Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! Price:Was $50, Now $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event coming this week

If you’re excited about owning a foldable handset, then the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 might give you a few good reasons to get one. The handsets will be more durable than before, with Samsung’s promo materials already confirming everything.

The handsets will feature a more durable “armor” frame, Corning Gorilla Victus Glass on the exterior, and a second-gen Ultra Thin Glass foldable panel protecting the foldable displays. They’ll also be the first foldables to feature IPX8 water resistance. Finally, the Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable to support the S Pen stylus, a feature that Samsung already confirmed officially.

The two phones will feature high-end specs, as well. Essentially, you’ll be getting the Note 21 experience inside foldable form factors.

The prices might not be quite where buyers would want them to be. But recent leaks said that Samsung will make the  Flip 3 almost as affordable as the iPhone 12 Pro. The Z Fold 3 will be more expensive at launch, costing well over $1,800. But Samsung will let you trade in two devices for one of the new foldables.

The new promo videos

Samsung will play several promo clips during the virtual launch event on Wednesday. One of them already leaked, as seen below. The video originates from Samsung Malaysia. That’s the regional Samsung entity that filed a copyright claim to remove the video from YouTube. But once something hits the web, you can hardly get rid of it.

The 30-second video below confirms all the previous leaks. The Z Flip 3 has a larger external screen and a vertical dual-lens camera. The Z Fold 3 features an under-display camera and stylus support. Both devices are water-resistant. All of that comes directly from Samsung’s ad. Apparently, that’s all you need to know about these devices at a glance.

A video showing the new S Pen Pro leaked separately, giving us a 360-degree look at the new stylus.

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch event takes place on August 11th, with Samsung streaming everything online at 10 a.m. EST.

Today's Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price:Was $25, Now Just $5 Each Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information