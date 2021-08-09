Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 promo ad leaked before launch

Samsung just can’t catch a break when it comes to leaks. We’re just a couple of days away from the big Unpacked launch event where Samsung will unveil its biggest bet on foldable devices so far. This is the first year that Samsung doesn’t have a shiny new Galaxy Note to announce. The August event will be all about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, two foldable phones that promise better durability, features, and prices than Samsung’s previous handsets. But we learned everything there is to know about the two handsets well before the launch event. After a massive leak over the weekend where we saw the actual Z Fold 3 brochure, it’s time to look at one of Samsung’s official promo ads for its foldable handsets.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event coming this week

If you’re excited about owning a foldable handset, then the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 might give you a few good reasons to get one. The handsets will be more durable than before, with Samsung’s promo materials already confirming everything.

The handsets will feature a more durable “armor” frame, Corning Gorilla Victus Glass on the exterior, and a second-gen Ultra Thin Glass foldable panel protecting the foldable displays. They’ll also be the first foldables to feature IPX8 water resistance. Finally, the Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable to support the S Pen stylus, a feature that Samsung already confirmed officially.

The two phones will feature high-end specs, as well. Essentially, you’ll be getting the Note 21 experience inside foldable form factors.

The prices might not be quite where buyers would want them to be. But recent leaks said that Samsung will make the Flip 3 almost as affordable as the iPhone 12 Pro. The Z Fold 3 will be more expensive at launch, costing well over $1,800. But Samsung will let you trade in two devices for one of the new foldables.

The new promo videos

Samsung will play several promo clips during the virtual launch event on Wednesday. One of them already leaked, as seen below. The video originates from Samsung Malaysia. That’s the regional Samsung entity that filed a copyright claim to remove the video from YouTube. But once something hits the web, you can hardly get rid of it.

The 30-second video below confirms all the previous leaks. The Z Flip 3 has a larger external screen and a vertical dual-lens camera. The Z Fold 3 features an under-display camera and stylus support. Both devices are water-resistant. All of that comes directly from Samsung’s ad. Apparently, that’s all you need to know about these devices at a glance.

A video showing the new S Pen Pro leaked separately, giving us a 360-degree look at the new stylus.

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch event takes place on August 11th, with Samsung streaming everything online at 10 a.m. EST.

