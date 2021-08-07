Four big Galaxy Z Fold 3 secrets were just confirmed in a huge leak

We’ve been following Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks for months now, and we already think we know everything there is to know about Samsung’s next foldable handset. All the rumors we’ve seen so far paint the same overall picture. The Fold 3 will be more durable than its predecessor, including stronger glass that can support the S Pen stylus. It’ll also debut with a few novel technologies for foldable devices. Water resistance is coming to the Fold 3, and the handset will be Samsung’s first phone with a camera under the display. But we no longer have to wait for Samsung’s big Unpacked event for confirmation of some of the best rumors. A massive leak just dropped, confirming all the Fold 3 rumors we saw so far.

Samsung’s official Fold 3 brochure has leaked, with GizNext putting it all online. As always, we might be looking at fake promo materials. But the flyer is so detailed that it seems unlikely for someone to create such a good-looking fake.

The brochure leak is our best look yet at the Fold 3 ahead of the phone’s announcement. In what follows, we’ll check out the best Fold 3 “secrets” that the brochure confirms.

The S Pen Fold edition stylus

The S Pen support isn’t a secret, as Samsung has already confirmed the feature. The brochure tells us there’s a special S Pen Fold edition stylus coming to the Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3’s improved durability

The brochure confirms it. This is the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone. The Fold 3 will have an IPX8 rating, so you can use it in the rain or even dunk it.

The Fold 3 also features Samsung’s “strongest aluminum yet.” Samsung says it’s a lightweight Armor Aluminum frame that’s at the backbone of the foldable handset. It’s 10% more durable to protect interior parts of the hinge, like armor.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus protects the exterior display and the rear panel. The glass can survive drops of up to 2 meters (6 feet) and has 4x better scratch resistance that “competitive aluminosilicate.”

The Fold 3’s second-gen Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) panel protects the foldable display, if this leak is correct. The brochure says the new UTG glass features an extra panel layer and protective film. This makes the new UTG panel 80% more durable than before.

The under-display camera is real

We’ve been talking about Samsung’s Under Panel Camera (UPC) tech since January. Many reports said the Fold 3 would feature a camera under the display, and the brochure confirms it all.

We’re looking at a 4-megapixel under-display camera here, according to the brochure. But we’re not looking at a perfect display experience. As seen in the following image, the area with the camera will still be visible in some instances. That’s because the display above the camera has a lower pixel count than the rest of the panel.

All Galaxy Z Fold 3 displays support 120Hz refresh

We always expected the main foldable screen to support a 120Hz refresh rate. But it looks like the exterior cover display is also a 120Hz panel. The brochure further cements the idea that the Fold 3, expensive as it might be, will offer a complete flagship experience.

The brochure leak doesn’t mention the Fold 3’s price or release date. But Samsung will confirm it all soon enough.

