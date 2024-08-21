Samsung unveils glasses-free 3D monitor at Gamescom 2024

Samsung just unveiled its latest gaming monitors during Gamescom 2024. One of the models, the Odyssey 3D, offers glasses-free 3D viewing.

“We are thrilled to present our glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom, the world’s largest gaming exhibition,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung remains committed to leading the premium gaming monitor market by continuously developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the gaming experience.”

According to Samsung, the Odyssey 3D’s light field display technology creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, Odyssey 3D ensures an optimized 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses.

The company explains that Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.

Image source: Samsung

The new Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor seamlessly switches between 2D and 3D modes based on the user’s preference. It is available in 27″ and 37″ sizes and features a 4K display, a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and a high refresh rate of 165Hz.

The Odyssey 3D offers an ergonomic design, a Height-Adjustment Stand, tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung says this monitor will be released later this year, but price information hasn’t been disclosed so far. At Gamescom 2024, the South Korean company also expanded other lineups: