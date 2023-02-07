Ridley Scott releases short film shot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Ridley Scott, the award-winning director, has jumped aboard the shoot-with-a-phone train.

Scott, who is best known for Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, partnered up with Samsung for a new short film. The director used the Galaxy 23 Ultra to shoot a new short film called Behold. According to the synopsis, Behold is “a short film by world-renowned director-producer, Sir Ridley Scott. The simple storytelling and stunning visuals take viewers on a journey as one young man finds that good things and good behavior are a way out of his dark world.”

You can watch Behold on YouTube below:

If you want to see how the short film was created, Samsung has also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Ridley Scott. The company, in the description, says that viewers can “take a look behind the scenes of a film captured by Sir Ridley Scott, using the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s pro-grade camera.”

You can watch the behind the scenes video on YouTube below:

Samsung is taking a note out of Apple’s book with the partnership. Apple is known for, as they announce a new iPhone, partnering with a filmmaker to create a short film to highlight the features of the latest model.

The latest example of this is “Fursat, a short film shot by director Vishal Bhardwaj using the iPhone 14 Pro that tells “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.”

You can check out that short film on YouTube below:

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are open now. The phone will officially launch on February 17th. The base model will start at $1,199, putting it in direct competition with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Let the endless comparisons between the two phones begin!