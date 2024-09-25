Q2 Mac shipments were flat, but new M4 Macs promise strong growth

A new report from Canalys reveals that Mac shipments last quarter remained relatively flat year over year. While some manufacturers like Lenovo saw shipments jump by as much as 7.7%, Mac shipments increased by just 0.5 percent. To put that into perspective, Apple shipped 2.32 million Macs in Q2 2024. By comparison, Apple shipped 2.31 million Macs in the same quarter last year.

The overall PC market, meanwhile, saw a bit more action last quarter. Specifically, PC shipments for the quarter increased by 3.7% year over year. Mac shipments made up 12.3% of the total PC market share for the quarter. Leading up the pack were HP and Dell, with 26.5% and 24% market shares, respectively.

Notably, revenue from Mac sales has remained somewhat steady over the last 2 years. Since 2023, Apple’s quarterly Mac revenue has hovered between $6.8 and $7.7 billion. Not surprisingly, 2021 and 2022 were record-setting years for Mac-based revenue due to Apple dropping its M1-powered Mac lineup. Those devices included a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and a completely redesigned iMac which all launched between November 2020 and May 2021. This, of course, was followed by the release of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models in October of 2021.

This shift from Intel processors to Apple Silicon a few years ago naturally sparked an avalanche of upgrades. Predictably, consumers flocked to Apple’s new hardware, which offered improved efficiency and jaw-dropping performance. In Q4 of 2022, for instance, Mac revenue hit a record-breaking $11.5 billion.

New M4 Macs are on the horizon

While it remains to be seen if Apple’s quarterly revenue will reach those heights again, Apple’s foot remains fixed on the gas.

Looking ahead, Apple will reportedly hold a special event in October where it will unveil four brand new M4-based Macs. That list includes a brand new iMac, a Mac mini, and refreshed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple’s M3 iMac hit stores last October so it will be interesting to see if Apple starts implementing a more aggressive upgrade schedule for the iMac. Recall that it took Apple more than two years to refresh its M1 iMac, which was released in April 2021.