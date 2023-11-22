Procreate Dreams arrives on iPad for the ‘next-generation of storytellers’

After teasing the release of Procreate Dreams in September, Procreate just released its new iPad app for “the next generation of storytellers.” With this app, the company expects to make 2D animation “approachable and achievable for beginners and professionals alike with a powerful suit of touch-based tools made for iPad and Apple Pencil.”

Procreate Dreams for iPad is made to reduce the animation learning curve and “increase the fun factor,” as artists have the choice of animating frame-by-frame, using keyframes and tweeting to image motion and effects, and Performing, a new way to animate that uses touch to record your actions as the movie plays.

The developer says animating with Performing is so approachable that “anyone can be up and running in no time.” Procreate Dreams also brings the ability to animate Live Effects and warp and distort to achieve new results. Image source: Procreate

Users can import their images, video, and audio to combine these various animation techniques. For the first time, anyone can seamlessly mix drawing, cel animation, keyframing, editing, and compositing all in a single app they can take anywhere. Content creators can quickly make engaging loops and video draw-overs for social media, while seasoned professionals have all they need to tell stories through rich 2D animations.

Procreate Dreams comes packed with a mixture of reimagined animation staples, along with unique features designed to minimize workload and maximize creative playtime and exploration with a new, improved painting engine and a massive jump in canvas resolution that encompasses the new Stage and Backstage.

In a blog post, the developer says familiar Procreate gestures are included alongside new ones. This contributes to a delightful multi-touch experience that boosts workflow and frees timeline use from the traditional horizontal-only navigation.

Available globally in 19 languages and for a one-off price of $19.99, Procreate Dreams is available on the App Store.