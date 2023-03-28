Philips Hue delayed Matter support, and I’m so mad about it

Philips promised it would offer Matter support for its Hue Bridge device in the first quarter of 2023. As it just ended, HueBlog contacted the company to inquire about whether the support would come a few weeks later, but the response wasn’t what everyone was expecting.

For the launch of Matter, we are working together with many partners in the smart home industry. With Philips Hue, we always focus on convincing quality to meet our customers’ expectations. Therefore, we will take a little more time than originally planned for the Philips Hue Bridge software update before making it available to all consumers. We will inform you as soon as we have a concrete date for the release of the Matter software update.

This official statement means that Philips continues to focus on adding Matter support, but it will take way longer than expected. And when companies don’t offer a release date, it means it can take a long time.

For the Philip Hue fans that already struggled over the years with proper support across the different ecosystems, they will have to wait a bit longer to control all their Hue products on whatever platform they choose.

That said, Philips still gives a bit of hope as they say this future update “will make it even easier to network Philips Hue products with smart Matter-compatible products and apps from other suppliers.” The company explains that “in doing so, Matter creates a reliable and extremely secure connection between the different products. The cross-brand connection will be easier than ever before.”

It’s important to note that since Matter was made available last year, significant players, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, have already rolled out support for this new standard or promised it. While other accessory makers are already rolling out new firmware or software updates, customers look forward to getting this benefit from the popular Hue products.

BGR will let you know once Philips gives a new release date for Matter support to the Hue Bridge.