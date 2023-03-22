Opera launches generative AI features like ChatGPT

Opera is looking to be the second company, right behind Microsoft, to integrate generative AI features into its browsers.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is integrating AI capabilities into two of its desktop browsers, enabling users to create AI-generated content within Opera and Opera GX. In addition to AI prompts, the company says that users can now access GPT-based tools like ChatGPT and ChatSonic from the browser’s sidebar.

One part of the launch is the introduction of smart AI prompts that are accessible directly from the address bar or by highlighting a text element on a website. This enables users to “quickly initiate conversations with generative AI services to shorten or explain articles, generate tweets, or request relevant content based on highlighted text.” Opera says that the prompts are contextual, meaning that they can understand the context of the page you are on and that they will “evolve” in future releases.

In addition to AI prompts, Opera is also providing access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the browser’s sidebar. This company says that they will be able to use these tools in the sidebar for “idea generation, summaries, translations, itineraries, and more. ChatSonic also enables image generation.”

You can check out the new features in a video the company posted on YouTube below:

The company says that the features are still only available to those who register for early access. In order to gain access, users will need to upgrade to the latest version of either browser, go to the Easy Setup section, and toggle on “AI Prompts.”

Opera is the second browser to integrate generative AI directly. Microsoft recently did the same when it brought the new AI-powered version of Bing to the sidebar of Edge. The company also did the same to Windows when it brought the new Bing right into the taskbar.