OnePlus has revealed the price of its new tablet

If you’ve been waiting to decide if you’ll preorder a OnePlus tablet due to not knowing the price, today’s the day you’ve been waiting for.

Spotted by The Verge, OnePlus has revealed the price of the OnePlus Pad, its upcoming tablet. According to the OnePlus website, the tablet will cost $479 when preorders open on Saturday, April 29th.

Right now, the OnePlus website is only showing one configuration option for users preordering the tablet. $479 will get you 8GB of RAM of 128GB of storage. It appears that OnePlus is also including either the keyboard or stylus accessory as a “gift” when you preorder the tablet. While it’s a shame there won’t be more configuration options in terms of internal storage of RAM (at least at launch), it is nice to see that the company includes one of the accessories you’re likely to purchase anyway.

The OnePlus Pad features a high-resolution display, cellular connectivity, and all of the things you would expect from a mid-range Android tablet in 2023. The only problem is that, even at such a compelling price, you’re still stuck with an Android tablet. As someone who has messed with both iPadOS and Android on tablets, it’s, uh… not a good comparison. Google does seem committed to fixing that, however, especially since the company plans to release its own Pixel Tablet.

A tablet it’s the only first OnePlus is looking to release this year. Back in February, the company revealed that it is also planning to release a foldable phone by the end of 2023. While it hasn’t provided any more details than that since that announcement, the company did say that more information would be coming “soon.”

Now we just need to get foldable devices from Google and Apple. While Apple’s is still likely far away, the Pixel Fold is expected to be announced at Google I/O in May.