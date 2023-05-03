Nothing teases its ‘premium’ Phone (2) is coming this summer

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Nothing, the technology company founded by Carl Pei, is teasing the next generation of its smartphone.

Today, the company took to Twitter to announce that the Nothing Phone (2), the anticipated successor of the Phone (1), will be released this summer. Nothing teased that the Phone (2) will be going after the flagship market, saying that its next smartphone will be “premium.”

The company also released a teaser video of the new phone. While it doesn’t show much, it does give us an idea of the kinds of materials that the Phone (2) might be using. It also shows off a new red indicator light that appears to flash. What that flash indicates is unknown, but it will likely be customizable by users like Phone (1) was.

Check out the teaser that Nothing released on Twitter below:

The company has not said exactly when it plans to announce and release Phone (2) except for “summer.” That theoretically gives Nothing until September 23, 2023, to launch the device. Apple has historically been very liberal when it promises a product in a particular season, so I’m hoping Nothing isn’t as liberal and means August at the latest.

Towards the end of March, Nothing launched the Ear (2), its successor to the Ear (1). The Ear (2) features Bluetooth 5.3, which enables multi-device connectivity. They also add a new Ear Fit test to the app, which helps owners figure out the best ear tip size — similar to the ear tip test feature that Apple’s AirPods have.

Outside of those two features, the biggest improvements are the audio and noise-cancellation quality. As BGR explained in our own review, the sound quality is much better, and the noise-cancellation performance has been greatly improved in noisy environments.