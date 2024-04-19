NOMVDIC P2000 is the best UST 4K laser projector I’ve tested in a long time

So much has changed in the home theater projector market over the past few years. There used to be a handful of big-name brands that you could choose from, and everything else was low-quality. But now, that’s no longer the case — and the best proof of that might be the relatively new NOMVDIC P2000 ultra short throw 4K triple-laser projector.

NOMVDIC, which is a stylized name that’s pronounced just like “nomadic,” is a relative newcomer to the UST laser projector space. But the company’s P2000 4K triple laser projector is the most impressive UST projector I’ve tested in the past year. It offers the best balance of performance and features at a comparatively low price. That’s especially true right now, while it’s on sale with a big $700 discount.

When it comes to ultra short throw laser projectors, there’s no question that there are higher-quality projectors out there than the NOMVDIC P2000. One of the highest-rated models is the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro, which offers mind-blowing clarity and much better brightness than NOMVDIC’s P2000.

Why am I more impressed with the P2000, you ask? Well, the AWOL model costs a staggering $6,500. Another great option is the LG HU915QB, but that model retails for $5,500.

You get the idea. If you can afford to spend that kind of money, there are several terrific options out there for you. But if you’re like me and you’re looking to strike a better balance between quality and price, the NOMVDIC P2000 should definitely be on your list of contenders.

I’ve been testing the NOMVDIC P2000 ultra short throw 4K triple-laser projector for more than six months now, so I’m more than familiar with its features and performance.

This model features a triple-laser projector that can beam a 100-inch picture from just 6.7 inches away from your wall or projector screen. At just under 1.5 feet from your wall, the picture size balloons to a massive 150 inches.

What’s more, the P2000 offers very impressive brightness for a UST projector in this price range. NOMVDIC claims it supports up to 2500 ANSI lumens. In my testing, I found that it was closer to 2200 ANSI lumens with the brightness maxed out. In either case, that’s very impressive for this class of UST projector.

I also found that the P2000 has a dynamic contrast ratio of around 4850:1, which is extremely impressive for a UST laser projector in this price range. As a matter of fact, that’s better than some projectors that cost twice as much.

With the NOMVDIC P2000, you also get support for Dolby Vision and 3D, though I didn’t test the latter feature. Let’s be honest… who bothers with 3D TV these days? More important to me were the built-in 50W speakers, which actually surprised me with how good they sounded.

These speakers can’t replace a high-end surround sound setup or even a soundbar from a brand like Sonos or Bose, of course. But they’re much better than the built-in speakers that come on most TVs. That being said, you’ll still want to use an external speaker setup to get the best possible home theater experience.

In the end, the NOMVDIC P2000 offers the best bang for your buck among all of the UST projectors I have tested over the past 12-18 months. This model offers better picture quality, contrast, and brightness than comparable models whether you use a wall or a projector screen. Of course, you’ll need a very dark room to enjoy decent picture quality if you’re projecting on a wall, as is the case with any UST laser projector. I recommend using a decent ambient light rejecting projector screen instead.

At $2,999, the NOMVDIC P2000 is already a solid value. As I mentioned earlier, however, this model is currently on sale for $2,299. This discount comes courtesy of a $450 price drop, plus a $250 coupon that you can clip on Amazon’s product page. As you can see on NOMVDIC’s own site, it’s still listed at $2,999, so this is a big $700 discount.

Of note, this is close to the all-time low price for the P2000 4K UST projector. It’s an excellent deal for a UST projector with this model’s quality and features.

Finally, if you want to check out an unbiased, in-depth comparison that includes the P2000 alongside eight other UST 4K laser projector models, check out the YouTube video below from The Hook Up.