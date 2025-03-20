Meta is introducing a new set of features to Threads aimed at giving users more control over how they engage with the platform.

From personalized topics to enhanced video playback, the updates it’s announcing today are designed to make Threads (which currently has 320 million monthly active users) a more dynamic and customizable space for sharing thoughts and connecting with communities. As someone who loves the app, I can personally attest that Threads has already done a great job on this front, and it’s certainly brought power users like me a quality and a level of engagement that’s just non-existent on X.

Here’s a look at what’s changing.

Personalize Threads with topics

One of the major updates is the ability to add up to ten topics to your bio. This new feature allows users to showcase their interests and favorite communities, making it easier for others to discover and connect with like-minded individuals. Tapping on a topic in someone’s profile will lead directly to conversations about it, streamlining engagement.

Threads is also refining how topics are integrated into posts. When drafting a post, users will now see prompts to include a suggested trending topic or one related to previous posts, helping expand their audience. Additionally, a redesigned topic tag in the For You feed makes it easier to find timely and relevant discussions. According to Meta’s internal data, posts with tagged topics tend to receive more views, making them a useful tool for reaching a broader audience.

More control over replies and feeds

In an effort to enhance user control, Threads is also rolling out new options for managing interactions on posts. Users can now choose to allow replies and quote posts only from their followers. This builds on the Quote Controls feature introduced in November 2024, providing a more curated engagement experience.

Additionally, Threads is refining its approach to political content. While the platform had previously limited civic-related posts, it’s now reintroducing them in a more personalized manner, ensuring users can access relevant political discussions based on their interests. What’s more, Threads is also giving users greater flexibility in how they view content. A new option allows customization of feed order, meaning users can set a custom feed as their default view when they open the app.

And that’s not all. Threads says it’s also improving its media player with enhanced functionality, including new pause, play, and skip buttons for a smoother viewing experience. A pinned progress bar has been added, allowing users to navigate videos more easily.

A more engaging overall experience

With these updates, Meta is reinforcing its commitment to making Threads a platform where users can express themselves freely while maintaining control over their experience. By listening to community feedback, the app continues to evolve as a space where people can engage with topics they care about in a meaningful way. Follow me there, and let’s talk! I’m @andymeek.