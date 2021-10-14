MacBook Pro M1X specs might have leaked with new screen size, MagSafe

MacBook Pro users have been waiting all year long for Apple to release this year’s exciting update. That’s because all the rumors that preceded the October 18th press event said Apple would deliver a significant redesign this year. The MacBook Pro will get back some of the ports that Apple removed during the last major redesign.

Also exciting is the rumored return of the MagSafe charger, an iconic MacBook feature that Apple removed when it introduced its MacBooks featuring only USB-C ports. On top of the new design, the 2021 MacBook Pro will also get a few significant hardware improvements, including the M1X System-on-Chip (SoC) and brand new mini-LED displays. With a few days to go until the official announcement, a leaker posted the purported M1X MacBook Pro specs configuration for the base models.

Recent rumors claimed the M1X SoC will deliver significant performance upgrades, especially on the GPU side. Moreover, an insider said earlier this week that the 14-inch and 16-inch mini-LED displays will support 120Hz refresh rates, another first for the MacBook Pro line.

Others speculated on the kind of specs the M1X MacBook Pro models will have to offer, with some saying that base models might deliver 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Taken together, these would be great specs for a next-gen MacBook Pro. But it’s all speculation.

M1X MacBook Pro specs rumor

This brings us to the latest specs rumor for the 2021 MacBook Pro models. A reliable leaker posted on Twitter the purported base specs for the M1X MacBook Pro models.

According to @dylandkt, the M1X MacBook Pro models will offer the same set of features. The only differences concern the screen and battery sizes. That’s great news for buyers looking for a compact laptop who want the same set of specs and features that the bigger model gets.

The 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro versions will feature mini-LED screens with smaller bezels and no bottom logo. The logo has been present on the bottom of the screen on all previous models. A 1080p webcam will sit at the top of the screen.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

The base models will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the leaker said. Although he doesn’t offer any price points, he claims the pricing structure should be similar between the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

In separate tweets, the leaker said that Apple tested 120Hz displays earlier this year. But he had no details on the matter.

The leaker also said that the M1X MacBook Pros will not feature a TouchBar, reiterating previous rumors from other sources. As for ports, the new laptops will get HDMI, SD card slot, and MagSafe connectors.

There will be no more Touch Bar.

We will be getting HDMI, SD Card Slot, and MagSafe on these MacBook Pro's.

Support for more than 1 display is coming as well. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

Finally, the M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a new charging brick. That’s to be expected if MagSafe charging is about to return.

Apple will introduce the new M1X MacBook Pro on Monday during a virtual press event. That’s when we’ll know everything there is to know about specs, top configurations, and prices.