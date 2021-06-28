New Android tablet has a great feature unseen on any other rival

Lenovo announced a variety of new products ahead of this year’s main Mobile World Congress event that takes place in an altered format in Barcelona, including new Windows 10 laptops, several exciting Go accessories, and a brand-new generation of Android tablets. The company has been releasing new Android tablets every year, and the latest generation features several devices that will meet different needs, including the Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M8, and Tab M7. At the top of the pile is the former, the 13-inch Yoga Tab 13, which packs a great feature unseen on iPads or other Android tablets. The large Android tablet can be used as a portable display that can be connected with ease to a laptop or desktop.

Today's Top Deal

This robot vacuum is way too good to be on sale for just $89.99! List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Yoga Tab 13’s unique trick is possible thanks to a few distinct features that are available on the Yoga devices. First of all, the tablet has a built-in stand that offers various operation modes. The stand can also act as a hanger, so you can effectively hang the tablet in a designated spot on the wall. Aside from the convenient kickstand/hanger, the tablet features a micro HDMI port that can be used to turn the tablet into a handy portable monitor.

The screen has an anti-fingerprinting coating and supports full HD resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut, and the battery lasts for about 12 hours. In Android mode, the tablet also supports stylus input.

The Yoga Tab 13 is supposed to offer a high-end Android experience thanks to the Snapdragon 870 processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM that’s powering it. Other specs include an 8-megapixel front camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, quad JBL speakers, and Dolby Atmos sound. The tablet also runs Google’s recently unveiled Entertainment Space, bringing together several entertainment options under one roof.

The Yoga Tab 13 will cost $679.99 when it starts selling in stores this July. None of the other new Lenovo tablets will offer the same second-screen functionality, however. And all of them are a lot more affordable.

The Yoga Tab 11 features an 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek Heli G90T octa-core processor, UFS memory, stylus support, and optional LTE. It also comes with Google’s Kids Space preloaded, a version of the Entertainment Space that features content tailored to a younger audience.

The P11 Plus packs the same 11-inch screen and G90T processor as the Yoga Tab 11. It also features 6GB of RAM, quad-speaker stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Lenovo Keyboard Pack accessory is optional.

The smaller Yoga Tab 11 is priced at $319.99 and comes out in August, alongside the $259.99 Tab P11 Plus. The entry-level 3rd-gen Tab M8 and M7 will later this year, although it’s just the latter that’s hitting US stores ($109.99 in July).

Image source: Lenovo

Lenovo on Monday also announced a brand new $89.99 Smart Clock 2 device that features Google Assistant support and a wireless charging dock. More details about Lenovo’s new Android tablets are available at this link.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-seller of Prime Day 2021 is back on sale with a 20% discount! List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission