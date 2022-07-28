Latest update adds built-in PDF editing to ChromeOS

Google has dropped details on the latest update for its ChromeOS operating system. The cloud-based operating system is meant to offer a fast and lightweight OS that is good for students, workers, and everyone in between. This latest update continues a trend for Google and will add anticipated features like a built-in PDF editor, Google Photos movie editor, and more.

Image source: Google

ChromeOS has always been a bit more akin to Android than Microsoft’s Windows. Now, though, with the addition of the features coming in the latest ChromeOS update, that distinction is changing some. Google shared details of the update in a blog post this week. Here’s what you can expect from the next few ChromeOS updates.

One of the biggest changes to arrive in the coming months is a native PDF editor. Editing PDFs can be part of just about any job or school course. And, editing them in Google’s ChromeOS shouldn’t have to be a chore. This is why Google is adding a native editor for PDFs to the cloud-based operating system.

Besides the PDF editor, Google is also bringing more customization options to ChromeOS. This should allow you to personalize your computer from the inside out. You’ll be able to set your wallpaper using one of your Google Photos albums and even have it update to a new photo on a daily basis. The upcoming ChromeOS updates look to be an olive branch for users wanting more customization.

Better Photos experience

Image source: Google

One way that Google has made ChromeOS stand out above other operating systems is its use of cloud-based applications like Google Docs, Google Photos, and other Google applications. In the coming months, Google plans to update some apps, including Google Photos.

A full movie editor is a big addition coming to Google Photos in future ChromeOS updates. The UI is subject to change at the moment, but so far it looks promising and simple to use.

The editor will allow users to create end-to-end movies using clips, photos, title cards, and even music. Google says it should help you “make high-quality movies with just a few taps.”

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t said exactly when to expect these ChromeOS updates, but that it will continue sharing updates throughout the summer.