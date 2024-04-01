Lightning-fast eero mesh WiFi is the best upgrade for smart homes

A smart home is only as good as its weakest link. I remember the early days of smart home tech, when half of my connected devices always seemed to be offline. For some people, that headache is still an issue. What you might not realize, however, is that the problem isn’t always with your smart home devices themselves. Instead, you might just need a better home WiFi network. Lucky for you, I’ve tested dozens of different mesh wireless systems for BGR, and my favorite is Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi systems are my favorite.

Eero mesh wireless systems are easy to set up, easy to maintain, reliable, and lightning-fast. Right now, they also happen to be on sale starting at $104.99 for the eero 6+. And if you want the best of the best, you can save up to $140 on an eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system. See all the discounts right here, or keep reading to see what makes eero so special.

A few years ago, I upgraded my home WiFi system to the eero Pro 6. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I work from home, and unreliable WiFi was driving me crazy. Eero, on the other hand, delivers lightning-fast speeds that almost never have any hiccups.

It was rather expensive at the time since a 3-pack of eero Pro 6 routers cost $600. Amazon’s retail price has since fallen to $550 now that the newer eero Pro 6E system is out, but that’s still quite a bit of money to spend on a mesh wireless system.

Thankfully, Amazon is offering some terrific deals on comparable eero setups.

First, the eero 6+ mesh WiFi system is on sale for $104.99 per router. Normally priced at $140 each, this model supports data speeds of up to 1 Gbps. That’s more than fast enough for most households, even if you have four or five people in your family.

Also, you can pick up the eero 6+ three-router system for $224.99, down from $300.

On top of that, Amazon is offering deep discounts on its top-of-the-line eero system.

You can currently save up to $110 on an eero Pro 6E three-router mesh WiFi system. That drops it to $409.99 instead of $550, and it’s enough to cover 6,000 sq. ft. in blazing-fast 2.3Gbps WiFi. You’ll also find discounts on the single router and two-router versions.

The only thing to keep in mind is that Amazon has made no effort to communicate when this sale might end. That means time is of the essence since this sale could end anytime this week.