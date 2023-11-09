iPhone 16 will reportedly get a huge Siri overhaul with generative AI

Apple could revamp Siri with the iPhone 16 by adding generative AI features to the company’s personal assistant. The information comes from news aggregator yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver, mentioning a “developer source.”

According to the publication, Apple is preparing to use a Large Language Model to completely revamp Siri into the “ultimate virtual assistant,” becoming the “killer AI app for accessibility across Apple’s vast array of devices.”

The blog reports that Apple will show the first steps of this new generative AI during WWDC 2024, and it’s expected to be released alongside all iPhone 16 models as standard.

At the moment of this report, it’s unclear if the revamped Siri will require a new chip with a better Neural Engine or if it’s going to be an iOS 18 function, as previously rumored by other sources.

Since Apple is expected to introduce A18 and A18 Pro chips for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, the company might offer specific features for those users, as it’s currently doing with Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners, whose can ask Siri to log Health entries on-device, instead of requiring Siri to check Apple servers.

Interestingly enough, this report comes a day after Samsung previewed Gauss, its generative AI function that will be available with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. In a press release, Samsung said:

“Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products.”

With several players moving to generative AI features, it’s only natural that Apple won’t miss another year without talking about these capabilities. Over the past earning calls, the company’s CEO said that Cupertino is heavily working on these features. WWDC 2024 and Apple’s September event are good moments to introduce and brag about an all-new assistant with generative AI features.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s latest news regarding the iPhone 16 and generative AI functions.