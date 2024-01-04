iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max designs leak nearly nine months ahead of release

We’re less than a week into the new year, but it looks like 2024 is going to be another leak-filled year for Apple. On Thursday, MacRumors shared a series of mockups of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max based on Apple’s internal designs. They are based on new information from unnamed sources, and while MacRumors says that Apple’s prototypes aren’t finalized, it’s likely that the new Pro models will end up looking very similar to the mockups.

For the most part, the iPhone 16 Pro looks like the iPhone 15 Pro, but there are multiple notable differences. MacRumors claims that the displays will be larger, they will each feature a capacitive Capture button, and the 5x tetraprism telephoto camera that was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max will ship on both Pro models in 2024.

Front of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max design mockups. Image source: MacRumors

Multiple reports claim the iPhone 16 Pro (codenamed Diablo) will have a 6.3-inch display, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (codenamed Lightning) will have a 6.9-inch display. By comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max had 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. MacRumors suspects this might be to accommodate the new camera.

As for the buttons, Apple reportedly considered several different layouts during the development process but ended up settling on a familiar one. All of the buttons are in the same place, save for the new Capture button on the right side of the device.

In a recent edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman referred to the Capture button as “a new dedicated button for taking video.” According to MacRumors, the button will be flush with the frame of the iPhone, unlike the volume and power buttons.

The report also notes that Apple will use the same Grade 5 Titanium that it used on the iPhone 15 Pro to build the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There are also signs in Apple’s documentation that there are plans to introduce a new color, but MacRumors was unable to dig up any juicy details about the new colorway for the iPhone 16 Pro.

If you want to know more about the iPhone 16, be sure to check out our guide.