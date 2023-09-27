iPhone 15 has three killer features that will make you want to upgrade

With the iPhone 15 now available, there are many features of the standard model that Apple has improved over its predecessor. Counterpoint Research already shows that the standard model is getting more attention than the iPhone 14 did, and there are a few reasons why.

Of all the new functions, these three, I think, are the most impressive and will make a huge difference to all users planning to upgrade – whether they’re buying a new iPhone over the next few days or in the coming months.

All shots are now 24MP: The iPhone 15 finally received a 48MP sensor. This makes it possible to take photos with 2x optical zoom without losing quality, but the feature that I was the most impressed with was the ability to capture images with 24MP. With double megapixels, Apple brings even more details to the photos while doing an impressive job with Smart HDR 5 and Photonic Engine. In addition, users can still enable Live Photos with no issue.

Second-generation ultrawide-band chip: Infamously called U2 by me, this new ultrawideband unlocks new possibilities when using Precision Find. With three times more range than the U1 chip, it’s easier to find your iPhone 15 friends or use the Apple Watch Series 9 to locate your lost iPhone at your place.

Next-gen portraits: Another camera feature I’m really excited about is that, basically, every photo can become a portrait. It’s like Apple killed the Portrait Mode section only to improve it! Automatically, the iPhone 15 can recognize people, dogs, and cats. So, every time you take a photo of them, you’ll see an “f” button, which shows depth data is being captured. But if you tap any object, this depth data will also be captured, so you can take portraits easier than ever – and then edit them as you’d like.

The iPhone 15 has even more features, which truly looks like a good deal for customers now. BGR will keep reporting on the latest features as the new iPhone cycle has just started.