A brand new iPhone 13 concept video from the folks over at ConceptsiPhone provides us with a little bit of a glimpse at what the iPhone of the future is going to look like. While some concept videos are admittedly too futuristic for their own good, the one you’ll see below is all the more intriguing precisely because most everything depicted is possible.

The most intriguing design element in the mockup below is the complete elimination of the somewhat iconic notch. When Apple introduced the notch with the unveiling of the iPhone X, the design choice was controversial, to say the least. Many people at the time, myself included, were quick to label it as unsightly and decidedly un-Apple. With time, though, I’ve gotten accustomed to the notch and, if I’m being honest, don’t really notice it that much anymore. If anything, it sort of blends into the background.

Interestingly enough, rumor has it that the notch on the iPhone 13 will be decidedly smaller than the current design. Specifically, the notch on the iPhone 13 is said to be 26.88mm wide compared to 34.8mm on the iPhone 12. Incidentally, the height of the notch will be slightly taller and will measure in at 5.35mm compared to 5.3mm on the iPhone 12.

A dummy iPhone 13 model that made the rounds a few weeks ago shows the extent to which the newer notch will be smaller.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that the 2022 iPhone 14 might see Apple do away with the notch entirely and replace it with a punch-hole design similar to what you can find on Samsung’s premium smartphones. And that design is exactly what the video below brings to life. For as sleek as the iPhone 12 already looks, an iPhone without a notch takes things to a whole another level.

The trailer also envisions an in-screen fingerprint sensor and an always-on display, with the latter actually being a feature we might see with the iPhone 13. Recall noted leaker Max Weinbach said the following a few weeks ago about Apple’s next-gen iPhone.

Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily.

While an in-screen fingerprint sensor would be intriguing, credible sources have said it is assuredly not going to be something we’ll see with the iPhone 13. Some other iPhone 13 rumors to get excited about include a 120Hz ProMotion display, better battery life, Portrait mode for video recording, and a 1TB storage option.

Apple is expected to release all of its new iPhone 13 models this coming September, following a product unveiling that will likely take place toward the middle of the month.

