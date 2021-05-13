When Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X a few years ago, it was a controversial design choice, to say the least. Many at the time, myself included, were quick to categorize the notch as unsightly, user-unfriendly, and a distraction. But as bold design choices tend to go, it wasn’t long before most people became acclimated to the notch. And as for me, I don’t even notice it at this point.

That said, Apple is reportedly looking for ways to minimize the notch’s footprint, if not eliminate it entirely. The width of the notch on the iPhone 13, for example, will reportedly be significantly smaller than the current iPhone 12 design. Specifically, the new notch is said to measure in at 26.8mm compared to 34.83mm on the current iPhone 12 lineup.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

With Apple intent on making the notch smaller, designer Antonio De Rosa imagined what would happen if Apple didn’t eliminate the notch, but rather moved it ever so slightly above the display in an incongruous form factor. It sounds funky and it undoubtedly looks funky, but for whatever reason, the novel design actually seems to work.

Another close-up view of the concept can be seen below. You’ll also note that the concept includes a fingerprint sensor built underneath the display. While we’ve seen reports suggesting that Apple is, in fact, working on this technology, there’s no indication we’ll see it on this year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

Now is this a design we can realistically see Apple employing? Not a chance. Still, given that we haven’t seen too much of a sea change with the iPhone form factor in recent years, it’s nice to see a completely outside-of-the-box design even if the odds of seeing it become a reality are slim to none.

A video of the iPhone M1 mockup in action can be seen below:

Now as for what we can actually expect to see out of Apple’s iPhone 13, rumor has it that the Pro models will include a 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother scrolling, improved image stabilization functionality, improved low-light camera performance, a more capable ultra-wide lens, Portrait mode support for video recording, and an Always-On display.

To the latter point, leaker Max Weinbach said the following earlier this year:

Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily.

We’ve also seen rumblings that the iPhone 13 Pro models will be available with a 1TB storage option.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup at a special media event this coming September. And lastly, every iPhone 13 model will reportedly arrive in stores in September, a welcome departure from last year when the iPhone 12 release was staggered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

