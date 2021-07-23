iPad mini 6 tipped to get a massive display upgrade

An increasing number of reports claim that Apple is readying a massive iPad mini 6 launch this year. The smallest iPad in the company’s lineup will get the expected hardware refresh and a significant redesign. Rumors say the iPad Mini 6 will dump the home button just like the 2020 iPad Air. The device will feature a significantly larger display with a uniform bezel. The Touch ID sensor will be moved to the top button, also like last year’s Air. But a brand new report from Asia says the next-gen iPad mini will also deliver a massive display upgrade, the kind of screen only the most expensive iPad Pro has right now.

In a remarkable occurrence, multiple reports say that Apple is expanding mini-LED tech to other devices. The first MacBook Air with a mini-LED screen will launch in mid-2022, according to a trusted insider. And now, a report from Digitimes says that the iPad mini 6 will also get the same screen tech.

Apple introduced the first iPad with a mini-LED display earlier this year. That’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh. The mini-LED screen is a massive upgrade for Apple’s priciest iPad. Rumors say that Apple has been struggling with production yields, which is why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro hit stores somewhat later than expected.

The next-gen MacBook Pro models launching later this year are also getting mini-LED screens, according to leaks.

iPad mini 6 with mini-LED display

The iPad mini 6 will be a formidable device, according to a recent leak. The redesigned tablet will run on the A15 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 13 series. The tablet will also feature USB-C connectivity and a Smart Connector. These specs would put the iPad mini 6 on par with the 2020 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Pros in terms of performance.

Adding a mini-LED screen to that package would be extraordinary. The iPad mini would become one of the best iPad models in Apple’s lineup. It’ll be almost like a smaller iPad Pro. That’s if Digitimes’ prediction pans out:

Radiant Optoelectronics will kick off shipments of its backlight units for the upcoming mini LED-backlit MacBook Pro and iPad mini later in the third quarter, with the shipments to expand in volume in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

Digitimes isn’t always right about Apple’s unreleased products. But this report seems to indicate that at least one Apple supplier is ready to provide mini-LED screens for the iPad mini 6.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard such claims. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the first iPad mini with a mini-LED display was in the works for a 2020 launch. That never happened, but it could have to do with the production yield woes we mentioned earlier. After all, Kuo is the most accurate Apple insider in the world.

There’s no telling how these upgrades will impact the iPad mini 6’s price. The current mini version is one of the most affordable iPads out there, starting at $399.

