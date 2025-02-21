iOS 18.4 lets you pick a default translation app on your iPhone

As interested as we are in the upgrades coming to Siri and Apple Intelligence, that’s not all that iOS 18.4 has to offer users. As spotted by 9to5Mac after the first iOS 18.4 beta rolled out, Apple now allows iPhone users to set more default apps.

In iOS 18.4 beta 1, you can change the default translation app on iPhone from Apple’s Translate app to a third-party option. Other popular options include Google Translate, Microsoft Translator, iTranslate Translator, and the AI-powered DeepL.

Here are the steps you need to take if you want to change your default apps on iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll all the way down and tap on Apps, then Default Apps. Choose the category of app in which you want to change the default.

As it stands, iPhone users in the United States can now change their default email, messaging, calling, call filtering, browser, password, and contactless apps. Once iOS 18.4 is released to the public in the coming weeks, they’ll be able to add translation apps.

Anyone living in the EU is getting an even more substantial default app category: Navigation.

That’s right—EU iPhone owners can finally ditch Apple’s Maps app in favor of a different web mapping service. Although I use Apple Maps more often than I once did, I hate that every map link I click on my iPhone automatically opens Apple’s app. I much prefer to use Google Maps to search for stores and restaurants, and now EU users will be able to do exactly that. This is one I’m desperately hoping makes its way to the US eventually.

iOS 18.4 still doesn’t have a release date, but you can download the first beta today.