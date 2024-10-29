iOS 18.1 fixes almost 30 security flaws and several annoying bugs

Apple has just released iOS 18.1. Despite the introduction of Apple Intelligence and several other tweaks for iPhone users, this major software update also fixes almost 30 security flaws and several annoying bugs. That said, even if you are not worried about the latest features, updating to iOS 18.1 is essential to keep your iPhone safe from hackers and bugs.

These are the bugs iOS 18.1 fixes, including the one that makes the iPhone restart out of nowhere:

Control Center has new options to add connectivity controls individually and reset your configuration

RCS Business Messaging lets you connect with businesses over RCS (requires carrier support)

App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily

Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions, and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings

Fixes an issue in Podcasts where unplayed episodes are marked as played

Fixes an issue where videos recorded at 4K 60 while the device is warm could experience stutter while scrubbing the video playback in Photos

Fixes an issue where digital car keys may not unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring directly from another iPhone

Fixes an issue where iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models may unexpectedly restart

Besides that, Apple also fixes several security flaws that affect most iPhone models. For example, one of the fixes regards Accessibility. An attacker with physical access to a locked device could be able to view sensitive information. Another flaw could let a malicious app to run arbitrary shortcuts without user consent by the App Support.

iOS 18.1 also fixes flaws in Safari, Shortcuts, Siri, and more. The full list is available here. That said, even if you’re not getting Apple Intelligence, you should update your iPhone now.