I’m an iPhone user who is deeply entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem. I also have a Mac, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, which all “just work” for me. Taken together, these devices give me everything I need out of computers. But even though I rely on the Apple Watch to monitor my health and fitness, I’m increasingly interested in smart rings like the Oura Ring and Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy Ring.

Apple is also rumored to be developing a smart ring of its own. But considering how long Apple takes to enter new markets, I might not wait for it. I’m actually considering getting a Galaxy Ring when it’s released this summer. A new report claims Samsung will give the Galaxy Ring a proper launch in July when it unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Then, Samsung will supposedly start selling the Galaxy Ring a month later.

The Galaxy Ring was Samsung’s “one more thing” announcement during the Galaxy S24 launch event in mid-January. A month later, Samsung quietly brought the Galaxy Ring to MWC 2024. I got to see the wearable in Spain, but I wasn’t allowed to touch it. And Samsung did not reveal any launch plans or pricing for the wearable.

When will the Galaxy Ring launch?

A recent report in the Korean media outlet The Elec details Samsung’s purported launch plans for the Galaxy Ring.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Samsung will supposedly start mass production in May before the official Unpacked event in July. The report notes that Samsung is initially aiming to produce about 400,000 units. It’ll then adjust production according to market reaction.

Samsung can apparently make as many Galaxy Ring units as needed. The wearable is small, and there’s no parts shortage. If demand exceeds expectations, Samsung should be able to maintain production.

The report doesn’t mention the price of the wearable or the markets where the Galaxy Ring will be available in. The Elec does say that major markets will get it, so the Galaxy Ring might not be available in as many markets as Samsung’s Galaxy phones.

From S to XL, the Galaxy Ring sizes. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The report notes that the Galaxy Ring will come in several sizes, something Samsung confirmed in Barcelona. Those sizes were all on display, as seen above.

Furthermore, The Elec notes that the Galaxy Ring will be released as a “wellness” product rather than a medical device that requires certification. Samsung needs more time for that. Comparatively, the Galaxy Watch has been certified as a medical device for blood pressure and EKG measurements, menstrual cycle prediction, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

What health features will it offer?

But it doesn’t have to be a medical device. The Galaxy Ring could complement a smartwatch, providing additional data points. While I’m speculating here, the report says that a smart ring will sit closer to the skin than a smartwatch. Therefore, measurement accuracy might be increased for some parameters.

Also, the Galaxy Ring should deliver multi-day battery life, making it easy to use during sleep. In contrast, you might want to charge a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch overnight.

This is one reason I want a smart ring. It’ll bridge those gaps. I recharge the Apple Watch before bed, or in the morning. These are hours when I don’t get any health measurements. As I’m aging, I’ll want to collect as much heart-related data, so I’d like to have continuous heart rate data collection.

As for health features, I’d expect the Galaxy Ring to offer similar features to the Oura Ring. Like heart rate measurements, sleep tracking, and maybe temperature. Again, this is all speculation.

The Elec says that the Galaxy Ring collects data will then be available in a smartphone app. That’s how the Oura Ring works. And that’s why I think I can use the wearable without switching to a Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy Ring data should then be fed to the iPhone’s Health app. Again, that’s my expectation for the wearable.

What about the price?

The price will be a key detail in all of this. It’ll be especially interesting to see how the Galaxy Ring competes against the Oura Ring, which starts at $299. And it might determine whether I end up getting one. I’ll definitely try a Galaxy Ring the first chance I get, and I’ll start from there.

That’s assuming Samsung gives me good reasons to want to use the Galaxy Ring alongside the Apple Watch. Make no mistake, I have no intention of completely replacing my Apple Watch with a smart ring. And we’ll have to wait until July to see what the Galaxy Ring can do.