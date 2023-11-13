How to stop your Threads posts from appearing on Facebook and Instagram

A lot of people on Threads have been retaliating against Meta after they found out that their posts on Threads were being delivered to their family and friends on Facebook and Instagram.

Thankfully, the company responded to that backlash by working on a feature to opt out of suggesting your posts to Meta’s other social networks. Users found code within beta versions of the Threads app showing that users might be able to avoid showing their whacky posts to their grandmother.

Now, Meta is starting to roll out the ability to stop your posts from showing up on Facebook and Instagram. Some Threads users have started to report seeing the option, but not everyone has it just yet. If you don’t, just be patient — it should be coming your way soon. Obviously, the company is rolling this update out gradually.

Jorge Caballero noticed that he was able to get access to the setting. According to Caballero, users need to “update to the latest version of the app (v308.0), which was released late last night.”

If you are trying to prevent your grandmother from seeing your wacky Threads posts on her Facebook feed, the company has made it really easy to turn off. Here’s how to do it:

Tap on the Profile tab

tab Tap on the Settings icon

icon Tap on Privacy

Tap on Suggesting posts on other apps

Set the toggle to Off for both Facebook and Instagram

It does look like the feature allows you to turn off suggesting posts to either one or both social networks. That’s an interesting one since I imagine — at least for most people — the default will be to turn it off for both Facebook and Instagram.

It’s pretty impressive that Threads is already starting to roll this feature out to users. The first complaints from users of the platform came only about a month ago, so the team has very quickly put together a solution and given users the agency they should have. Of course, they probably should have had this control to begin with, but I’ll take the quick response!