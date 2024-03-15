How to get a free month of Copilot Pro AI, and why you should

If you want to see what the best premium generative AI models can do compared to the free ones, now’s your chance. Microsoft made no secret of the fact that it wants you to install Copilot on iPhone and Android, mounting a big Super Bowl campaign. It’s now doubling down on that by offering Copilot users a free month of Copilot Pro that’s available to anyone using the iPhone or Android app.

Copilot Pro costs $20 per month, the same price as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription. Copilot Pro has some of the same features as ChatGPT Plus, including access to the latest ChatGPT large language models. That’s GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. Also, Copilot Pro lets you build custom Copilots, just like ChatGPT’s custom GPTs.

The free month of Copilot Pro access is part of Microsoft’s wider rollout of the premium subscription. Copilot Pro is now available in all 222 markets and regions where the regular version of Copilot is available.

The only requirement to get Copilot Pro for free is for you to install the mobile app:

And to make it easier for anyone to get started and experience all the features and benefits of Copilot Pro, we’re offering a one-month free trial for those who install our Copilot mobile app on iOS or Android.

Microsoft Copilot app on a smartphone. Image source: Microsoft

What if you’re already paying for Copilot Pro? That’s a scenario Microsoft doesn’t address. You can either reach out to customer support, or just cancel your subscription and sign up again.

Microsoft also confirmed the custom Copilot GPT creation feature. It’s called Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder, and it’s available to all users who subscribe to Copilot Pro.

Furthermore, Copilot is available in Microsoft 365 web apps if you have a Copilot Pro subscription. To enable Copilot in Microsoft 365 Personal or Family, you’ll obviously need a subscription.

Finally, Microsoft says Copilot for Microsoft 365 is the company’s “best experience for organizations.” Microsoft is expanding Copilot access to Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, and Business Basic after making it available to Microsoft 365 E3 and E5, Office 365 E3 and E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium plans.

Apparently, lots of business users have tried Copilot already. Microsoft says 40% of the Fortune 100 have used the generative AI tools inside Microsoft 365. The list includes companies like Visa, BP, Honda, and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, here’s the Copilot Super Bowl ad for you to check out, in case you missed it during the big game: