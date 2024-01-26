When we reviewed the Honor Magic V2 last summer, we told you that the biggest problem with the Chinese vendor’s paper-thin foldable was the limited availability. Priced at around $1,248.99 in China, the thinnest foldable phone in the world would not be available internationally — at least, not initially.

Fast-forward to late January, Honor has finally brought the Magic V2 to Europe, just in time to put additional pressure on Samsung.

Samsung vendor is currently preoccupied with selling the Galaxy S24 flagship series worldwide. But word on the street is that Samsung is looking to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 version this summer, to counter strong competition in China and elsewhere from companies like Honor.

According to recent reports, Honor is China’s top seller of foldable handsets. But it’s also looking to compete better in other markets. The company gave the Honor Magic V an international launch about a year ago, so it only makes sense to see the Magic V2 come to Europe, even if it’s several months later than expected.

As a reminder, the Magic V2 packs quite a punch when it comes to specs. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip paired with 16GB of RAM powers the handset. We have a 6.43-inch OLED panel on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor Magic V2 Bottom Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The foldable OLED screen on the inside measures 7.92 inches and supports the same 120Hz refresh rate, now a standard for flagship handsets. The Magic V2 also rocks an ultra-thin Silicon-Carbon 5,000 mAh dual battery that can recharge at up to 66W speeds.

On the back, there’s a triple-lens camera featuring 50-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens.

What’s really amazing about the Magic V2 is the overall size and footprint. The foldable weighs 231g and has a profile of just 9.9mm when folded.

That’s an incredible achievement in the space. And one of the Honor innovations that puts pressure on Samsung. The report that said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might come in a cheaper version also noted that Samsung’s next foldables might be thinner in response to competition like the Magic V2.

Honor touted some 210 technological breakthroughs that make the Magic V2 design possible. The list includes the 2.72mm battery, the cooling system, the use of aviation materials, and the 3D-printed Titanium hinge, among others.

Honor Magic V2 unfolded. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Despite its size, Honor says the device can withstand 400,000 folds, which is double what some competitors can achieve.

There is one aspect where the Honor Magic V2 will not impress as much in Europe: The price. The phone will be available to purchase on Friday in select European markets, starting at €1,699.99 ($1,845). That’s almost in line with what you’d pay for a Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the region. Before you ask, the Magic V2 isn’t coming to the US this week or anytime soon.

Finally, Honor launched a special edition of the Magic V2 in Europe in partnership with Porsche Design. That’s the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR. It’s a variant of the base Magic V2, inspired by motorsports.

Unlike the base model, the Magic V2 RSR features a design “intricately reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911.” That sounds more exciting than the Black and Purple versions of the regular foldable.

More impressive is the “industry’s first Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield” that covers the foldable screen. The display cover is 10x more scratch-resistant and has a hardness level of over 7 on the 1-to-10 Mohs scale, which measures the scratch resistance of materials.