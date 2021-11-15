Halo Infinite multiplayer now live on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC

During its celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox on Monday, Microsoft treated fans to a stellar surprise. Starting right now, anyone with an Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC can download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta for free. Rumors of an early launch had been spreading all weekend, and we now know those rumors were on the money. Halo developer 343 Industries still plans to launch Halo Infinite’s campaign on December 8th, but you can play competitively online today.

Halo Infinite multiplayer beta live on Xbox and PC

As 343 Industries explains in a blog post, the multiplayer technical previews were effective in testing the infrastructure behind the game. That’s why the team felt good about launching the beta nearly a month earlier than expected. With that in mind, we should still expect a few “bumps and bugs” along the way. After all, this is still just a beta, and not the final public release.

Nevertheless, today does mark the start of Halo Infinite Season 1. Much like other popular multiplayer games, such as Fortnite and Destiny, Halo Infinite will have seasons with different maps, unique modes, and a Battle Pass. Everything you earn during Season 1 will stay on your account.

What’s happening in Halo Infinite Season 1?

343 says Halo Infinite Season 1 will last from now until May 2022. Initially, the developer planned to roll out a new season every three months. 343i instead extended Season 1 “to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.” This also means that Season 1 will have extra content.

Remember: Unlike previous Halo titles, the campaign and multiplayer are two separate products. Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play, much like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Even if you have no interest in the campaign, you can download the multiplayer free of charge.

Everything else from Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Without a doubt, the arrival of Halo Infinite multiplayer was the highlight of the Xbox Anniversary Celebration. But it wasn’t the only major announcement from the event. On December 13th, Microsoft is releasing a documentary series called Power On: The Story of Xbox. It will be available on Roku, IMDb TV, YouTube, Redbox, and more. You can read more about it on Microsoft’s website.

Also, Microsoft updated its list of backward compatible games for the first time in ages. As of today, more than 70 additional Xbox 360 and Xbox titles can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Plus, 26 more titles are getting FPS Boost. Here’s the full list of new BC games:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

You can download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The Halo Infinite campaign will then launch on December 8th, 2021.