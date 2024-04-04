Click to Skip Ad
Google’s new Gemini-powered AI feature for Gmail has leaked

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 3rd, 2024 8:28PM EDT
Google launched its Gemini AI model.
Image: Google

In February, Google announced that it would put Gemini’s AI abilities into products and services, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet, for Google One AI Premium plan subscribers. Some of those features have already started rolling out, but on Wednesday, PiunikaWeb shared the first images of a new AI-powered feature currently in the works for Gmail.

PiunikaWeb reports Google scooper AssembleDebug uncovered a new AI feature for Gmail by enabling certain flags in the mobile app. Google is testing “reply suggestions from Gemini,” and as the name suggests, this feature provides contextual suggestions to emails:

As you can see in the two screenshots provided to PiunikaWeb, Gemini will occasionally ask for feedback on its suggestions. If the suggestions aren’t appropriate or don’t make sense, you can hit the “Bad suggestions?” button to let Google know.

If you want to use a suggestion, you can tap on the reply you prefer, and it will populate in the compose field. You can change the content of the message to your heart’s content or just hit send to deliver the email exactly as Gemini composed it.

At present, Google One AI Premium members can use Gemini when composing emails, but based on this leak, it appears they will soon be able to take advantage of Gemini when replying as well. Google has yet to officially confirm the feature or a potential release date, but there’s a good chance we’ll see it roll out to the public in the coming weeks.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

