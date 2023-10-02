Google unveils Chromebook Plus laptops, but you may already own one

Google is officially taking the Chromebook to a “new level.” According to a new post on Google’s The Keyword blog, you’ll soon be able to buy new Chromebook Plus devices, and some even exist already.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The new moniker is being set aside for specific Chromebook devices with minimum guaranteed specs. The idea here is to make it even easier for users to find Chromebooks that are designed to deliver exceptional performance and features.

Here’s a quick look at the specs you can expect in a Chromebook Plus:

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

RAM: 8GB+

Storage: 128GB+

Webcamera: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction

Display: Full HD IPS or better display

As you can see, these specs aren’t exactly mind-blowing. However, Google says that Chromebook Plus devices will also rely on Google AI to help power different features – including Magic Eraser, which lets you easily edit unwanted objects and people out of photos.

Further, the blog post explains that Chromebook Plus devices are rated to handle bigger projects in Adobe apps like Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium. Google will also offer up to three months of Adobe Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express when purchasing a new Chromebook Plus device, though some terms apply.

New Chromebook Plus devices will release on October 8, 2023, at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target within the United States. Customers in Europe and Canada will be able to order new Chromebook Plus laptops starting on October 9, 2023.

Some of the big brands that will offer these “more powerful” Chromebooks include Lenovo, Acer, HP, and ASUS. Google also recently announced that it will support Chromebooks for ten years with software and security updates, which makes this a really good time to buy a new Chromebook, especially if the company is digging its heels in to offer solid performance and AI-powered features.

Of course, a Chromebook will only get you so far, so make sure whichever one you choose has the specs and performance capabilities you need. And if you already have a Chromebook, you can see if it’s eligible for these AI-powered features by checking its specs against those listed above.