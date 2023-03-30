Google rolls out generative AI features for Gmail and Docs to first public testers

Google is already expanding its generative AI features for Gmail and Google Docs to the next round of “trusted testers.”

In a post to Twitter, the Google Workspace team announced that it is rolling out its new generative AI features the company previously announced for Gmail and Google Docs to the next round of testers. As reported by 9to5Google, this brings the features to a select group of public testers for the first time.

Today’s trusted test program spans consumer, enterprise, and education users (over 18) in the United States. This “small group,” invited to join by Google, must sign up and opt in, with the ability to leave the program at any time.

Google originally announced its generative AI features for Google Workspace a couple of weeks ago. While the company is starting with Gmail and Google Docs, it eventually plans to bring AI to Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. The company says that AI will be able to do the following:

draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail

brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

bring your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides

go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets

generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

You can check out all of the new features in action below:

It’s still unclear when Google plans to roll out generative AI for Docs and Gmail to all Google Workspace users. It’s also unclear when the features will roll out to the company’s other productivity apps. Google Bard, the company’s competitor to ChatGPT, is also still only available with an invite and as an experiment to users.

While Google continues its slow rollout of generative AI features, Microsoft is sprinting forward with bringing OpenAI technology across its product lineup, the most recent being its new Security Copilot.