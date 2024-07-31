Google Maps and Waze will start sharing incident reports

Google on Wednesday announced new safety features for Google Maps and Waze, including a long-awaited change. Google Maps and Waze will both share incident reports, the standout feature that made Waze so popular with drivers. Since Google owns both navigation apps, it makes sense to share certain features, especially something as useful as incident reports.

Google started adding support for incident reports in Google Maps years ago. But it’s only now that Google is ready to significantly upgrade the feature.

Google said in a blog post that Google Maps will make it easier to report incidents like construction, lane closures, objects, and police. Google Maps will feature larger reporting icons on the screen so you can tap them with ease while driving. Other drivers will be able to confirm the incident with just a tap on the screen.

New Google Maps incident reports user interface. Image source: Google

More importantly, the incident reports will come from both the Google Maps and Waze communities. That’s a big upgrade for Google Maps, as the app will have access to a larger collection of reports. The app will also indicate which app a report comes from.

The incident report upgrade is now rolling out to Google Maps on Android and iPhone. Cars with Google built-in, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay will support the feature.

Google Maps Destination Guidance feature. Image source: Google

Furthermore, Google Maps will include a new handy feature called Destination Guidance. Its purpose is to light up the building you’re navigating to and its entrance. This will happen as you approach your destination, so you’ll know exactly where you’re heading once you’ve arrived.

The feature will roll out in the coming weeks to Android, iPhone, cars with Google built-in, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Waze is getting some standalone features of its own, in addition to sharing incident reports with Google Maps. Waze users will see new camera alerts similar to other incident reports in Waze.

Waze will give you camera alerts where available. Image source: Google

These are often cameras that monitor whether drivers are adhering to local rules. They might be speeding cameras or cameras that track running a red light, taking the wrong lane, not wearing a seatbelt, or using phones. The feature will be available globally on Android and iPhone.

Furthermore, Waze will offer a new traffic events feature that informs you about road closures related to local events. For example, the Olympic Games in Paris, France, will cause such traffic disruptions, as seen below:

Waze will inform you about traffic disruptions related to local events. Image source: Google

In addition to getting information about events in your areas of interest, you’ll also be able to share the data with friends and family. The feature will be available globally to Android and iPhone users.

Finally, Waze is getting a great security feature, as Google will let you use Waze navigation guidance while the screen is locked. You’ll still get support for turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates, and incident reports. But it all happens on the locked screen. The feature will come to Android this month, with the iPhone getting it in the fall.