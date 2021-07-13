Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Best TV Deals
    11:54 Deals

    The best TV deals in the country are at Amazon today, with prices from $130
  2. Amazon Deals
    10:03 Deals

    Today’s top deals: Massive 4K TV sale on Amazon, $26 waterproof speaker, $24 true wi…
  3. Mosquito Bite Relief
    16:18 Deals

    This $10 Amazon find with 19,000 5-star reviews really stops mosquito bites from itching
  4. Amazon Forehead Thermometer
    13:10 Deals

    The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon
  5. Kasa Smart Home Sale
    12:43 Deals

    Amazon’s new Kasa smart home deals are somehow better than Prime Day
Tech

Google made a big change to one of its most important apps

July 13th, 2021 at 9:28 AM
By
Google Drive for Desktop

Google has plenty of useful apps and services, and most of them are available for free to anyone with a Gmail address. Some of them are pretty easy to use, and you get the hang of them in no time. Others are more complicated, but Google wants to make things simpler. One example is the myriad of chat apps that Google tried before settling on Messages and Chat. Then there are the various video chat apps available on mobile and desktop. Is it Google Meet, Hangouts, or Duo? It’s all of them.

The same goes for Google Drive, one of the Google apps you might be using the most. The app is incredibly important, but it has different versions for different users. Now, Google plans to fix everything via a huge update to the Drive desktop app that every user should know about.

Today's Top Deal You'll never go to the beach again without this miracle beach blanket — it's waterproof and sand-proof! List Price:$21.99 Price:$18.69 You Save:$3.30 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Google Drive offers users direct access to the Google cloud storage space allotted to their Google account. Drive can be used to backup, sync, and access files on different devices. Google has mobile apps for Android and iPhone. It also has Drive clients for Windows and Mac.

But rather than keeping things as simple as possible, Drive comes in two desktop versions. One is the poorly named “Backup and Sync” app that’s available to consumer users. The other is called “Drive File Stream,” and it targets business users.

Google Drive for desktop
New Google Drive for desktop user interface. Image source: Google

The new Google Drive for desktop app

Google is now unifying the two experiences, and the new app is called Google Drive for desktop. Google explained in a blog post that it’s “bringing people the best and most used features from both Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream.”

Here are the main features of the new Google Drive app:

  • Upload and sync photos and videos to Google Photos and/or Google Drive
  • Sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives
  • Mirror Drive files on your desktop, which stores your files on your local device and enables quicker access to your content

The upgrade is mandatory

The new Google Drive for desktop app is a mandatory upgrade. You’ll have to install the new app over the summer. You’ll also need to transition from Backup and Sync by early October. That’s when the current app will stop working.

The user interface changes seem beneficial, as seen in these screenshots. You’ll get instant access to your cloud content right inside the app.

Google Drive for desktop
New Google Drive for desktop user interface. Image source: Google

Google will soon start notifying Backup & Sync users about the upgrade to Drive for Desktop. Drive File Stream users should be good to go right away. This Google Workspace blog post answers most questions about Backup and Sync. It also includes a timeline for the transition. Furthermore, Google set up a help page that addresses the upcoming changes.

Finally, you can already download and install the new Google Drive apps. Windows users need this file. And here’s the app for Macs.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock... at the lowest price since Prime Day! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information