Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

Google Flights added a new ‘Cheapest’ tab for travelers on a budget

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 16th, 2024 8:27PM EDT
Google Maps adds a Cheapest tab.
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Typically, the first site I visit when planning a trip is Google Flights. It’s fast and easy to use, and every major US airline lists its flights there (even Southwest). If you’ve ever used Google Flights, you are likely familiar with the way that the site displays search results — the flights with the best combination of price and convenience are listed at the top, and all the others are below that. But what if your number one priority is saving money?

This week, the company announced an all-new “Cheapest” tab that is now rolling out for Google Flights. As the name suggests, the tab will surface the most affordable routes it can find for your trip, even if that involves more work on your part.

As Google Search product manager Wishy Arora said in a blog post, you might have to resort to more creative itineraries if you want to save the most money. This might involve longer layovers, red-eye flights, or “self-transfers,” which require you to recheck your luggage.

The Cheapest feature on Google Flights might also prompt you to book different legs of your trip through more than one airline or booking site. Again, this will be more difficult and stressful than booking a direct flight, but it could save you hundreds.

Finally, Arora also points out that the company’s insights suggest that “the cheapest fares for U.S. domestic trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas are usually bookable in October.” Now might be a good time to test out the new feature.

The update is rolling out globally over the next two weeks, so don’t fret if you can’t find it yet.

Don’t Miss: Scary new Gmail hack uses super realistic AI posing as Google to dupe you

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News