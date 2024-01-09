Google was busy at CES 2024 announcing various new features for its products in addition to hosting in-person experiences at its booth, including demos of new AI features for Android. Fans of the Chromecast should also be happy to hear that Google’s video streaming device got several useful upgrades. I know I am.

The list includes support for support for wireless headphones and speakers, as well as expanded Chromecast support in apps and devices. For example, you can cast TikTok content to Chromecast TVs, which will be a great upgrade for plenty of users.

On top of that, you’ll find more devices with built-in Chromecast features, including brand-new TV sets that have just debuted at CES 2024.

Fast Pair is coming to Chromecast with Google TV next month. The feature lets you easily connect Bluetooth accessories to various devices. In addition to Android and Chromebooks, Fast Pair will now support Chromecast with Google TV, as well as other Google TV products.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Once Fast Pair is available, you’ll be able to pair your headphones or speakers with the device you’re casting content to for improved sound. Or for those times when you want to watch your favorite shows but don’t want to disturb others around you.

Connecting earphones to Chromecast via Fast Pair. Image source: Google

You’ll probably also want to cast more content to Chromecast with Google TV, as Google announced that devices with built-in Chromecast support will support more apps. Starting Tuesday, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to cast TikTok videos. Soon, the app will support live video casting.

It’s not just more apps that are getting Chromecast support. More devices will come with Chromecast built-in this year. The list includes LG’s 2024 TV sets, Hisense’s 2024 ULED and ULED X Series, and TCL Q Class and QM7 lines. All of these were announced at CES 2024.

Playing TikTok videos on Chromecast devices. Image source: Google

Back to LG, Google explains that built-in Chromecast will reach LG Hospitality and Healthcare devices. This will let you use Chromecast features on these devices without having to log into apps beforehand. It will also eliminate the need to log out when you’re ready to leave.

Google also announced some new Chromecast features for Pixel devices. You’ll be able to play Spotify and YouTube Music on a Pixel device and then move that playback to your Pixel Tablet.

To make casting even easier on Android devices, Google is making changes to the user interface. The new Output Switcher 2.0 will let you cast content to nearby supported devices while displaying improved volume controls, device categories, and custom protocols.

The Output Switcher lets you select Chromecast devices to cast content to. Image source: Google

Furthermore, Google introduced a new “persistent Cast icon” that will inform users about Chromecast support in apps that play video or audio content. That way, they’ll know they can cast the content to the larger displays in their homes.

In apps like TikTok, Google will let you choose whether to turn on or off auto-play while casting.

The cast icon will show on all apps that can cast content to Chromecast. Image source: Google

Finally, Google also announced upgrades to home setups that rely on Matter-ready devices. The company said that LG TVs, select Google TV, and other Android TV OS devices will function as Matter hubs for Google Home.