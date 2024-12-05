Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
FREE AirPods 4 from T-Mobile for Cyber Week
Home Tech Apps & Software

Google announces 7 new AI features for Pixel phones and other Androids

By
Published Dec 5th, 2024 9:00AM EST
Google Gemini AI features
Image: Google

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Google announced its latest AI features coming to mobile with updates for Pixel devices and Android phones in general. The company is expanding AI features through its operating system and Gemini platform.

Android devices get five new Google AI features, including:

  • New Gemini extensions: You can access more apps and services from Gemini on Android with new extensions, including Utilities, Spotify, Messaging, Calling, and updates to Maps
  • Expressive Captions: The AI-powered experience captures the intensity of emotion of words and sounds in captions. It’s built directly into Android’s operating system,m and it can be used in live and social content
  • Gemini in Lockout: Image Q&A in Lookout now uses Gemini to provide more accurate, detailed image descriptions
  • Emoji combo: Similar to Genmoji, remix your favorite emoji into sticker combos and share them with friends using the Emoji Kitchen Gboard keyboard
  • Share with QR Code: Share your favorite photos, videos, and more using a QR Code
Google Gemini GemsImage source: Google

In addition to these features, Google is also adding exclusive AI functions for Pixel phones, including:

  • Gemini Saved Info: With the new saved info feature, you can ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences so it can provide more helpful and relevant responses tailored to your goals and needs
  • Updates to Pixel Screenshots: You can save things when you use Circle to Search with just a tap, so you can always find them later. You can also add stickers or credit cards you’ve screenshotted to your wallet.

Google is also adding other improvements to Google Pixel, including the ability to shoot Ultra HDR Photos on Instagram for Google Pixel 9 users, Dual-Screen functionality in Portrait Mode for Google Pixel Fold and 9 Pro Fold devices, Clear Voice Mode in Recorder, and more.

These are all part of Google’s latest Feature Drop, which is how Google chose to wrap up 2024. It couldn’t be more apropos, considering how focused Google has been on AI this year.

Don’t Miss: Google Gemini AI now remembers things about you just like ChatGPT, but only if you pay

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News