Google announces 7 new AI features for Pixel phones and other Androids

Google announced its latest AI features coming to mobile with updates for Pixel devices and Android phones in general. The company is expanding AI features through its operating system and Gemini platform.

Android devices get five new Google AI features, including:

New Gemini extensions: You can access more apps and services from Gemini on Android with new extensions, including Utilities, Spotify, Messaging, Calling, and updates to Maps

Expressive Captions: The AI-powered experience captures the intensity of emotion of words and sounds in captions. It's built directly into Android's operating system,m and it can be used in live and social content

Gemini in Lockout: Image Q&A in Lookout now uses Gemini to provide more accurate, detailed image descriptions

Emoji combo: Similar to Genmoji, remix your favorite emoji into sticker combos and share them with friends using the Emoji Kitchen Gboard keyboard

Share with QR Code: Share your favorite photos, videos, and more using a QR Code

In addition to these features, Google is also adding exclusive AI functions for Pixel phones, including:

Gemini Saved Info: With the new saved info feature, you can ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences so it can provide more helpful and relevant responses tailored to your goals and needs

Updates to Pixel Screenshots: You can save things when you use Circle to Search with just a tap, so you can always find them later. You can also add stickers or credit cards you've screenshotted to your wallet.

Google is also adding other improvements to Google Pixel, including the ability to shoot Ultra HDR Photos on Instagram for Google Pixel 9 users, Dual-Screen functionality in Portrait Mode for Google Pixel Fold and 9 Pro Fold devices, Clear Voice Mode in Recorder, and more.

These are all part of Google’s latest Feature Drop, which is how Google chose to wrap up 2024. It couldn’t be more apropos, considering how focused Google has been on AI this year.