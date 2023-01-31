Gmail can now track your packages on iOS and Android

You can now track your packages right from your inbox…if you have Gmail. And if you have an iPhone or Android phone.

As spotted by PCWorld, Google has officially started to roll out the ability for Gmail users to track their packages directly from their inboxes. Google initially announced the feature back in November with hopes of launching it “in the coming weeks” to assist with the deluge of holiday deliveries, but the holidays came and went without the feature making its way to our iPhones or Android phones.

However, after a long wait, package tracking is officially here and Gmail users can now enable the feature on both iOS and Android. The feature is expected to make its way to the web version of Gmail eventually, but Google has not given us an exact release date as to when that might be.

In order to use the feature, users will have to enable it “right from your inbox or in Gmail settings.” Once enabled, Gmail will automatically look up your package statuses and show them to you within the app.

Gmail will show a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox. For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails. Package tracking will be available across most major U.S. shipping carriers and will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like “Label created,” “Arriving tomorrow” or “Delivered today.”

The company also said in the initial announcement that, in the future, Gmail will understand if a package has been delayed and “proactively show a delay label and bring the email to the top of your inbox so you don’t miss a beat (or a package).”

Many people currently use third-party apps to track packages, so it’s cool to see Gmail provide such features. It is, of course, going to Sherlock as many of those package-tracking app features as it can. Apple has made a similar move where select purchases made through Apple Pay can now be tracked through using the company’s built-in Wallet app on the iPhone.