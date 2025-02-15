Gemini AI just got a new feature ChatGPT can’t match yet

The smarter AI programs like ChatGPT and Gemini become, the more we’ll want to use them as the virtual assistants they can be. For that to happen, we’ll need the AIs to access information about us from all sorts of apps and remember details about us. We’ll also need to be able to trust companies like OpenAI and Google with increasingly more personal data.

OpenAI was the first to bring memory features to ChatGPT. It happened with Custom Instructions, a feature I’ve used since it became available. About a year ago, OpenAI also added a Memory feature to ChatGPT that allowed it to remember things about users from chats beyond the scope of Custom Instructions. All of this happens with the user’s knowledge, and memories can be deleted at any time. Also, they don’t train the AI if you set your ChatGPT privacy preferences correctly.

Gemini needed more time to get memory features similar to ChatGPT. Google rolled out the first memory features in November, but they’re available to Gemini Advanced subscribers. ChatGPT Memory features are also available to paying ChatGPT users.

However, Google has now improved Gemini’s memory in a way that OpenAI hasn’t. You can tell Gemini to recall information from your previous chats with the AI on a similar topic, which can be handy for picking up a conversation on the same subject.

“Starting today, Gemini can now recall your past chats to provide more helpful responses,” Google said in a blog on Thursday. “Whether you’re asking a question about something you’ve already discussed, or asking Gemini to summarize a previous conversation, Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft a response.”

While I have Custom Instructions enabled in ChatGPT and update them from time to time, I’m not using the memory feature. I don’t fully trust the AI to remember information about me, not that I provide information that might be too personal to hand over to the AI to begin with.

However, Google’s upgrade for Gemini is something I’d want from ChatGPT. The ability for ChatGPT to recall some conversations on a similar topic would certainly come in handy, as it would prevent me from having identical chats. That can happen from time to time.

I will remind you that ChatGPT Search did give ChatGPT a major UI overhaul, allowing users to search for previous chats. This makes it somewhat easier to recall past conversations, but I have to do it manually. Also, ChatGPT supports folders, so I can combine similar chats in the same folder to streamline my interactions with the AI.

Google’s way is better. I’d want to tell the AI to look at past conversations and find relevant information. This isn’t necessarily the same thing as the memory feature. It’s just giving the AI access to my chat data already stored in my account with a twist. I’d be able to manage what data the AI sees.

Google says that’s the case with Gemini:

You’re in control over what information is stored. You can easily review, delete or decide how long to keep your chat history. You can also turn off Gemini Apps Activity altogether by going to My Activity. Gemini may indicate when it uses your past chats in sources and related content.

The new memory feature is rolling out in English and you’ll need a Gemini Advanced subscription via the Google One AI Premium Plan. This subscription also gives you access to Google Cloud storage, which makes it a better deal than ChatGPT Plus.

Google Workspace Business and Enterprise subscribers will also get the feature in the coming weeks.