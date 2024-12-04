Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just as thin as the Fold SE, insider claims

As soon as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE) foldable came out a few weeks ago, I said that Samsung has no choice but to use the same ultra-thin design for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. Any other option would be admitting that it can’t manufacture thin, foldable phones in large numbers or that it can’t keep up with Chinese foldable smartphone vendors.

The Galaxy Z Fold SE isn’t just thinner than any of its predecessors; it also features larger displays. The best part about the Galaxy Z Fold SE design is that Samsung managed to almost eliminate the crease. The phone is routinely sold out in Korea but is not widely available elsewhere. China is the only market that has a model of the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

Ross Young, a well-connected display analyst, said a few days ago that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not look like the Galaxy Z Fold SE. But there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE from Samsung next year. A few days later, the same analyst corrected his previous stance. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will inherit the Galaxy Z Fold SE design, and that’s amazing news.

Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which just released a report saying that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could hit stores in the second half of 2026. The handset will revitalize foldable phone sales, which are currently experiencing a slump.

The DSCC hinted that Samsung will use the Galaxy Z Fold SE design for next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, without naming the latter:

Samsung is expected to introduce a second clamshell model in 2025, more aggressively priced as well as a larger infolding model that resembles its recently introduced Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

However, Young clarified those comments on X after the report was released. He said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the same display sizes as the “Fold 6 SE.” The Special Edition phone “will basically become the Fold 7.”

Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7.

Flip 7 should grow from 6.7" to 6.85" and cover display should be around 4". — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 2, 2024

That’s what I was suspecting all along. Samsung has the design of a thinner Fold-type phone ready. All it needs is to update the Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs. I’d expect the 2025 Samsung foldables to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as the Galaxy S25 series.

Young also addressed the Flip 7, saying the next-gen clamshell will feature larger displays. We’re looking at a 6.85-inch foldable panel and a 4-inch cover screen.

Also, as seen in the quote from the DSCC report, Samsung should launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year, a phone Young mentioned a few days ago.