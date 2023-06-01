Ford will let Uber drivers lease a Mustang Mach-E for up to 4 months

If you’re an Uber driver and have been thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, Ford is stepping up its games to entice you to do it.

In a press release, the company announced a new program for Uber drivers in select cities that will allow them to lease its Mustang Mach-E for as short as a month and as long as four months. The drivers will get their car within two weeks of ordering and manage everything from the Ford Drive app. The program, called Ford Drive, is launching first in San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Bill Knapp, who leads Ford Drive, said in a statement that “the initial feedback on this venture has been so strong.”

“We understand uptime and ease of use are critical to every rideshare driver. As more of them make the switch to electric vehicles, we’re building the Ford Drive program around their unique needs. We’re glad that the initial feedback on this venture has been so strong, and it’s exciting to learn from these driver experiences to explore solutions supporting Uber and Ford’s shared electrification goals.”

Christopher Hook, Uber’s Global Head of Sustainability, took the environmental angle, saying that “climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time, and we must work together in order to tackle it.”

“As we continue marching toward our zero-emissions goal, Uber is thrilled to partner with Ford to provide an attractive and affordable option for leasing a leading EV and help drivers lower running costs and emissions. It’s a win for drivers, their riders, and the communities where they live.”

The company says that California currently leads EV adoption for ride-sharing services. According to Uber, 10% of rides were driven by an EV at the end of 2022.

Uber isn’t the only company that Ford is partnering with. The company just announced a partnership with Tesla to support its Superchargers and even use its charging connector in future electric vehicles.