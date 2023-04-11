Final Fantasy 16 is the star of Sony’s State of Play on April 13th

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

This has already been an incredibly busy year for the gaming industry, but there are still many huge game releases dropping in the coming months. Among the most highly-anticipated of the releases is the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16, and Sony is dedicating an entire State of Play live stream to the upcoming RPG later this week.

On Tuesday, Sony announced that the latest State of Play will air on Thursday, April 16th at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on Twitch or YouTube.

Sony says the stream will feature “more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy 16 gameplay,” but wouldn’t share any specifics. That said, if the preview video in the tweet below is anything to go by, we’re going to see a summon or two during the State of Play:

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

Here’s a plot synopsis from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16 website: “The sun is setting upon the land of Valisthea. For centuries, people have flocked to her Mothercrystals to partake of their blessing—the abundant aether that fuels the magicks they rely upon in their everyday lives. As the aether begins to fade and the lifeless deadlands spread ever further, so too does the struggle for possession of the final flickers of the Mothers’ light grow ever more fierce. Yet amidst the gathering storm, there are those who believe that the legacy of the crystals has shaped mankind’s destiny for long enough.”

While the Final Fantasy games have traditionally featured turn-based combat, Final Fantasy 16 will be an action RPG like its immediate predecessor. The setting, aesthetic, and plot have invited comparisons to Game of Thrones and other popular Western fantasy stories.

Considering how close the release date is, there’s still a great deal we don’t know about the game. Hopefully, the State of Play on Thursday will help to clear up any remaining questions. Either way, Final Fantasy 16 will launch for PS5 on June 22nd, 2023.