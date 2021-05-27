Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. How To Keep Lettuce Fresh Longer
    11:46 Deals

    Viral TikTok shows a brilliant $2 trick to keep your lettuce fresh for a month
  2. Best Sleep Aid
    12:16 Deals

    Study says this one thing is 20x more likely to help you sleep than anything else – and it’s only $20
  3. Amazon Forehead Thermometer
    14:14 Deals

    Over 1M people bought this $60 thermometer in 2020 – today, Amazon has it for $17
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:26 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, $3.75 smart plugs with 52K 5-star ratings, big Father’s Day sale, $80 projector, more
  5. Best Amazon Deals Today
    09:31 Deals

    Prime Day is every day in this hidden Amazon department – check out these 10 deals
Tech

Facebook is still tracking your iPhone on iOS 14.5, but there’s a way to limit its access

May 27th, 2021 at 2:53 PM
By
Facebook tracking

Apple launched iOS 14.5 about a month ago, and the highlight of the update was a new privacy feature called App Tracking Transparency which forces apps to ask permission before tracking them across apps and websites owned by other companies. Facebook was unsurprisingly less than thrilled about the debut of this feature and went as far as to launch a campaign against Apple in order to convince the public that the feature would hurt small businesses. Apple wasn’t swayed, and so App Tracking Transparency went live on iOS and iPadOS as planned in April.

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you have undoubtedly seen the App Tracking Transparency prompts in recent weeks, asking you whether or not you want to allow the app to track you. If you choose not to allow tracking, the developer will be barred from accessing your advertising identifier, but you likely won’t be surprised to learn that there are other ways for apps to collect your data.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

As Hot Hardware notes, Facebook still has plenty of ways to track you even if you utilize App Tracking Transparency. The good news is that you can limit that tracking, but you’ll have to dive into the app’s settings and flip some switches if you want to limit Facebook’s access to your data.

First of all, most of these settings can be found in the menu tab of the Facebook app, which is the last tab on the right at the bottom of the app. From there, you’re going to want to scroll down to Settings & Privacy and then tap Settings. This is where you can make changes to your privacy settings.

One way that you can sever ties with Facebook is by turning off Location Services. Sometimes it’s fun to tag a restaurant, a park, or a bar when you’re traveling or meeting up with friends, but if you allow Facebook to access your location every time you use the app, it can track you everywhere you go. In fact, there is a specific setting for Location History that explicitly allows the social media platform to “build a history of precise locations received through Location Services on your device.”

Facebook’s face recognition feature is a tool that makes tagging friends and acquaintances in photos and videos a breeze, but it’s yet another way for the site to build a profile of you. You can turn it off in the settings as well. You can also decide who can see posts that you’re tagged in and decide whether or not you want to review tags people add to your posts as well as posts you’ve been tagged in.

If you have a Facebook account, you have already decided that you are willing to hand over a certain amount of your data, but there are a few ways that you can take back some control. Consider taking a few minutes to check your settings and make sure you’re comfortable with them.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information